Every year in mid-August, pet owners are reminded to Check the Chip - that is, to check your pet’s microchip. It’s really a reminder to check and update your pet’s microchip information to confirm it is accurate and up-to-date.

A microchip is a small device, about the size of a grain of rice, implanted between a pet’s shoulder blades; it contains a unique ID number that can be read by a special scanner. Using the number from the chip, a veterinarian or an animal shelter can look in the national database to find out who owns that pet.

It is important to understand that the microchip must be scanned; it does not transmit a signal so that a lost animal can be located. But almost any veterinarian or animal shelter will be able to scan the chip and determine to whom the pet is registered. Its whole purpose is to help reunite lost pets with their owners.

One issue is that you must use a reliable registry. One popular registry, called Save A Life, abruptly closed earlier this year and their database was suddenly gone. So check with your pet’s microchip registry to confirm your information is still available and correct. If not, no need to replace the chip, just re-register; your veterinarian might be able to help you do that. Or you can go online to FreePetChipRegistry.com and re-register for free.

Don’t get me wrong - collars and tags are still important, because it shows your pet has an owner that cares about it; and your contact information may be easily available without a scanner. But microchips are also important because the microchip cannot be lost and cannot be altered. If your pet is not microchipped talk to your veterinarian today. If your pet is already microchipped, take time this week to confirm your information is in the registry and that it is correct. “Check the Chip” is an effective and simple way to ensure your pet can always be identified and find its way home, when you’re speaking of pets.

