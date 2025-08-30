Raw Pet Food Recall

The headline this week was frightening for some pet owners – “Major Recall of Raw Pet Food”. Pet owners might see that and wonder if their furry best friends are at risk.

Most pet foods you find on store shelves come in a bag, box, or can. Pet food in a bag or box is usually dry food, and will last for weeks once the container is opened, and for months if unopened. Canned food will last for a year or more until opened, and then last for maybe a week if stored in the refrigerator. Most pet foods are processed and cooked before being made into pet food.

What you choose to feed your furry friend can depend on several factors, including convenience and availability. But one category of pet food was in the news this week because of a recall.

North Carolina-based Viva Raw issued a recall for two lots of their dog and cat “raw foods” based on FDA testing, due to possible contamination from Salmonella and Listeria. The products were distributed between July 2nd and August 21st of this year.

Salmonella can manifest with symptoms including fever, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping and lethargy. Listeria can cause intestinal problems for humans and animals. It is not necessary to ingest the contaminated product to be infected – just handling it may spread the virus.

It should be noted that no illness in pets or people due to contact with infected pet food has been reported to date. The FDA issued a notice urging pet owners to dispose of the recalled pet food and contact the manufacturer for a refund.

The idea of giving your furry buddy fresh raw pet food might appeal to you, but be careful – take estra care to make sure your four-footed friend stays healthy, when you’re speaking of pets.

