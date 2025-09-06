This coming Monday we will celebrate National Dog Walker Appreciation Day.

Most of us have heard of professional dog walkers. You may think that’s your kind of job, where you just go walk a dog and get paid for it. Well, that’s certainly part of it but there is so much more.

First, a professional dog walker must be organized and able to plan a schedule of appointments for each day. A dog walker must also be in good physical condition and stay that way. Making eight to ten dog walking appointments in a day requires dedication and stamina, and a good attitude for the whole day!

The dog walker should have an affinity for dogs and a basic understanding of animal behavior. There may not be any specific requirements in your community for dog walkers, but anyone who works with dogs should have experience with different types of canine personalities. For example, a Collie may have a reaction to a situation that’s different from a Bulldog or a Poodle.

It may seem obvious, but a dog walker should like dogs. Any dog will respond better to a human who treats it with love and respect.

And remember that the walker is not the only one who gets exercise – so does the dog. Regular walking with a caring human is good for your dog’s body as well as for its mental and emotional health.

Finally, a professional dog walker must be trustworthy, because they may be accessing your personal residence at a time when you might be away. They will have access not only to your home but also to one of your most prized possessions – your pet.

Finding the right dog walker for your best friend will give you peace of mind that your furry buddy is in good hands, that your pet will be safe and happy and well-cared for, something we always want when we’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__