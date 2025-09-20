September is National Disaster Preparedness Month.Here in the South, when we hear “disaster” we usually think of hurricanes.The prediction is for more than a dozen storms this year, including three to five major hurricanes.Experts advise us to be prepared, and to include our four-footed buddies in our emergency plans.

First on the list (and most important) – if you have to evacuate, DO NOT leave your pets behind.Some pet owners have tied their pets to trees or poles, thinking they will be safer, when in fact they are putting their furry friends in greater danger.If waters rise in the area, those tethered pets will surely drown.

Make plans for where your pet may go – it might be a boarding kennel, a pet-friendly hotel or the home of a family member or friend.Keep in mind that not all storm shelters accept pets.

Make sure each animal has a collar or harness with a tag that includes your contact information including cell number.Have your pet microchipped, if you have not already done so - and confirm that your information is up-to-date in the registry.Be sure to include your cell number in that information also.Then pack a copy of the microchip information, or store it in your phone.

When you pack an emergency kit for yourself, pack another for your pet.It should include food, water, bowls, medications, a carrier, a collar or harness with a tag and a leash, and for cats, a litter box and cat litter.Try to pack enough supplies to last a week or ten days.If you have room, pack items that are familiar to your furry friend, like a blanket or toy.The CDC recommends packing a copy of your dog’s most recent heartworm test, or the FIV test for your cat.It also will be helpful to have recent photos of your pet for ID purposes.

As a reminder, if a storm approaches, go – and take your pet.Delay could cost you dearly, putting you and your furry friend in serious danger, when you’re speaking of pets.