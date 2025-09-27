World Rabies Day September 28th

World Rabies Day is September 28th, a date chosen in honor of Louis Pasteur who developed the first rabies vaccine. Rabies can attack the brain and nervous system of mammals, including humans. It is one of the few diseases that can be transmitted from animals to people and is almost always fatal unless the animal or human has been vaccinated against the virus. Rabies is rare in the U.S. (fewer than ten human deaths per year) but globally it is a serious problem with almost 60,000 deaths annually, primarily in Africa and Asia.

Here in Alabama, there are two strains of rabies that pose a threat - the raccoon variant and the bat variant. The greatest danger is to our pets, which is why Alabama state law requires periodic rabies vaccinations for dogs, cats and ferrets.

The Global Alliance for Rabies Control has as its mission to prevent human deaths from rabies, and to reduce the occurrence of rabies in animals, especially dogs. Their goal is to eliminate canine deaths due to rabies by 2030. Their three-fold focus is:

- make sure your own pets are vaccinated

- encourage others to have their pets vaccinated,

- work with local groups to encourage rabies vaccinations and support efforts to eliminate rabies.

The sad part is that rabies is so easily prevented by vaccinating animals that come into contact with humans. To that end, a group of researchers and health organizations – including the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization - have joined together for the mission of preventing rabies in humans and controlling it in animals. Their hope is to increase awareness and mobilize resources around the world to save lives. For more information, visit their website at RabiesAlliance.org.

And now a question - is your pet’s vaccination up to date? You can help protect your whole family against rabies by protecting your furry friend, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__