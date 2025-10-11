Please Fence Me In!

I had an interesting conversation with a man who wanted to convince me that dogs should never be confined or fenced in, that it was a dog’s nature to run free - and to not allow it to run free was cruel to the animal.I don’t disagree with his claim about the dog’s nature – but I am aware that the society we live in today poses serious risks to our canine friends.

First on my list of risks would be automobiles.No dog can compete with even a small car, which might weigh three thousand pounds or more - much less SUVs or pickup trucks at 5,000 to 6,000 pounds, and especially not commercial vehicles and trucks.I think safety is an excellent reason to confine a dog.

Trainers and owners often confine dogs to teach them to be calm and quiet.A dog that learns to be comfortable in a captive space will be a better pet, trusting its human to care for it.

Another reason to confine a dog might be to deal with unacceptable behavior, such as barking or even biting.An occasional bark is not much of a problem, but some dogs seem to have a lot to say.Confining a dog that barks is helpful only if you wait until the dog stops barking to release it.If you confine it more than once for barking, then let it out when it stops barking, the dog will quickly learn silence means freedom.

Other reasons for confining a dog have to do with certain situations.For example, if a dog has had surgery, the veterinarian may recommend confinement to limit activity.A female dog in heat might be confined to prevent pregnancy.It may be necessary to keep your furry friend confined during travel, or when transporting it to another location.

What matters is that you use confinement for particular situations, not just because the dog is an inconvenience or a nuisance.Proper training can help both you and your canine friend learn to enjoy quality time together when you’re speaking of pets.

