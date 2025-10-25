Pet Safety for Halloween

This coming Friday is Halloween, and pet owners love to include their furry friends in celebrating this “spooky” season.The costumes and treats are fun, but it’s important to make sure your pet stays safe – and comfortable – throughout the festivities.

First, consider whether your furry friend enjoys lots of people and activity.Some pets really seem to like wearing costumes, while others seem insecure or even afraid.If your pet is not the party type, maybe just tie on a Halloween bandana or find a festive collar so it won’t be so uncomfortable.

If you do put your pet in a costume, don’t use one that has lots of loose decorations that might become a choking hazard; also avoid using hanging decorations in your house, like rubber bats or spiders that could become an intestinal obstruction if swallowed.That could mean a scary rush trip to an emergency vet clinic – not the scary event you want to celebrate on Halloween.

Halloween treats can also pose a danger to your furry friend.You should never give your dog (or cat) chocolate, which can contain ingredients that could make your pet very ill, or even kill your furry friend.Also, any treats that contain the artificial sweetener Xylitol can harm your pet, and even the candy wrappers could pose a danger if that plastic or foil or even wax paper gets trapped in an animal’s digestive tract.

MAKE SURE your pet is wearing identification, including both an ID tag and a microchip.The more you open your door for trick-or-treaters, the more likely your pet will have a chance to slip out.A friend locks her screen door and stays inside with her escape-artist dog.She puts a bowl of candy outside, then greets the kids through the screen as they come up.She invites them to take some candy but never has to open her door.

Begin planning today for a safe and fun Halloween for you and your furry friend, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__