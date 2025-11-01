Animal shelters and rescue groups know that of all the animals waiting to be adopted into new homes, the ones least likely to find a home are the older dogs and cats - the “senior” pets. After all, puppies and kittens are cute, fluffy, and full of energy. An older animal may have had a home before, but the shelter environment is foreign and noisy, so they are less likely to be friendly as you pass by their cage.

We have personal experience with older pets. Our terrier “Ivy” lived to be 19 years old, and our cat “Blackie” was over 20.From them we learned that having a senior pet around is a great experience. They are more inclined to snuggle with you. They tend to be calmer. They seem to appreciate being given a second chance to be a great pet. They do adapt to their new family, especially if you take the time to make them feel welcome and secure. Those playful kittens and puppies are going to need monitoring to keep them out of trouble. Older dogs and cats – not nearly so much.

Another advantage when adopting a senior pet is that you know what you’re getting. You don’t have to wonder how big that animal will be when it is full-grown – what you see is what you get. Often they are already house-broken, although they may need a little refresher course after spending time in a shelter. But house-training an older animal is made easier by the fact that they are more developed mentally and physically. Their personality is also fully developed, so you can determine right away if it’s compatible with you and your lifestyle.

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, a great time to visit your local shelter or rescue group to find a loving dog or cat to share your home and your heart. And because older animals are less likely to be adopted, they are more likely to be euthanized. So when you adopt one, you really are saving a life, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__