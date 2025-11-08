Prepare Your Pet for Cold Weather!

Looking at the weather projection for this coming week, nights are going to be mostly in the thirties and forties, although Monday night will be below freezing. That’s pretty chilly for pets that have been accustomed to temperatures in the mid seventies during the day and the fifties at night. So what can you do to keep your furry buddy comfortable and safe as the thermometer reading drops?

Begin by limiting the time your pet spends outdoors. That might mean shorter walks and fewer outside activities. If your pet has an outdoor shelter, make sure any cracks are filled in (to eliminate drafts), and put a thick rug or a blanket on the floor. Speaking of the floor, it should be raised at least a few inches off the ground, and have a covering over the door to reduce drafts.

It might help your furry friend to have a heated mat or pad on the floor to give it some gentle warmth – nothing too hot, just a moderate temperature to help fight off the chill.

For your dog, consider a canine jacket, coat or sweater – not for fashion but for protection. If you take your dog for a walk, do it in the middle of the day when temperatures are usually higher, and there’s more daylight to keep you and your pet safe and comfortable. Do NOT leave your pet in the car. If the heat is off, the car may quickly become too cold; if you leave the car running with the heat on, and it stops for some reason, you may think your pet is warm and safe when just the opposite may be true.

One of the great winter dangers to pets is antifreeze, which helps keep car engines running during cold weather. However, it is poisonous for pets and can kill an animal if ingested. Be very cautious about adding antifreeze to your car, and clean up any spills.

When you and your pet get home, always clean your furry friend’s feet, belly and tail. That will help to keep it healthy throughout the winter months when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__