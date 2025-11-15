Believe it or not, today is National Shop With Your Dog Day! No kidding – this is a real thing, encouraging pet owners to take their pets along when they go shopping, visiting businesses that welcome furry friends.

Begin by identifying pet-friendly businesses in your area and make a list of the ones you want to visit on your shopping trip. One option might be the pet supply store where you can find some new dog treats and maybe a great toy. Farmers markets often welcome pets on a leash.

Get ready. You can put a sporty sweater on your furry friend (maybe one that matches your own) or just add a bandana that coordinates with your own outfit for the day.

Pack a tote with some supplies, including a collapsible bowl, water, treats and (of course) poop bags. Your pet should be wearing a sturdy harness and be well—mannered around strangers. If that is not the case, you might look in your area for dog trainers who can help your pet develop good social skills.

If there is a pet-friendly outdoor café nearby, you might stop for a cup of coffee or tea and maybe let your furry buddy enjoy a sip of water and a pet treat. You can make it even more fun by inviting a friend and his or her dog to join you on your outing.

Now, some things to consider. Make sure your furry buddy is always on a leash - and pay attention to its behavior. Remember that some humans are not comfortable around dogs, regardless of how well-behaved they might be, so respect their boundaries. Also watch carefully that no one tries to feed your dog anything. It may be well-meaning but should not be allowed. It’s up to you to make sure that your pet does not bother others, and that no one puts your best friend at risk, when you’re shopping with and speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__