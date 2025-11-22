Thanksgiving Pet Safety

This coming week we celebrate Thanksgiving, a time for family and friends – and food!Whatever you do, make sure your plans include your pet.

Much of what we enjoy on this holiday might actually be dangerous for our pets.So what can you give your furry friend?

Turkey is fine for pets, as long as it doesn’t include any fancy seasoning.Remove the skin (which contains fat) and bones, and just give your pet a little bit of the meat.

How about potatoes?No problem, as long as it’s JUST potatoes, with no sugar or spices.Canned pumpkin with no additives is actually healthy for your dog.Just make sure it is pure pumpkin, not premixed with sugar and spices.

Green beans are healthy for dogs – so are peas, but not the canned variety and again nothing with spices, or salt or butter.Sure your furry buddy might enjoy the taste, but spices and fatty foods can cause digestive upsets or even pancreatitis.

Foods to keep away from your pet include any casseroles, anything with raisins, grapes, onions, garlic or chocolate – and again, turkey bones and skin.Foods with artificial sweetener may contain xylitol, which is toxic to dogs and can be fatal.

And after the meal, when doing the big clean-up, take extra care to cover leftovers.When you scrape plates and gather trash, put it all in a pet-proof garbage can or in a secure outdoor container where your pet, and others in the area, cannot get into it.And if your pet eats something it shouldn’t, call your veterinarian, or an emergency vet clinic, or the Pet Poison Helpline at 855-764-7661.That’s 855-POISON-1.A fee will apply but it may save your best friend’s life.

When I consider the things I am thankful for, my family and friends are always on the list, and I include my four-footed friends, especially when I’m speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__