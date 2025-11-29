So, Thanksgiving is over and many of us are finally pulling out the Christmas decorations!Like me, you may really look forward to putting up the tree and making things look festive for the holiday.Keep in mind that there is a lot about Christmas that can pose a danger to our furry friends.

The Christmas tree might be an important part of your holiday décor, but your pet may see it differently.Cats in particular want to climb and explore it, even if it’s not a real tree, so make sure it is well-secured and stable, because your feline friend is sure to try to climb it.Even your dog may try that, so if possible, put up a barrier to keep your pet from climbing it.One option might be to put the tree in a room with a door that can keep pets out when humans are not present.If you put up a real tree, make sure your furry buddy cannot drink water from the tree stand,which might poison your four-footed buddy.

The ornaments on the tree are another issue, especially if they are breakable.Ornament pieces can cause serious damage to your pet’s intestinal tract.Tinsel is especially dangerous for a pet.It might be better for your dog or cat if you skip tinsel and ribbon altogether when decorating for Christmas.

Ornaments that are easily broken or those made of glass can shatter and cause laceations to a pet’s paw, mouth or nose – or even it’s digestive system if swallowed.

Whether on the tree or just on a table, lit candles should never be left on low surfaces or unattended.Consider using flameless candles.

Finally, secure the wires and cords, which could cause a painful or even deadly shock if your furry buddy chews through the insulated covering.

Christmas may be for a season, but keeping your pet safe will help to make all your seasons bright, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__