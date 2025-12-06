Pets as Christmas Gifts?

This year it sure seems like Christmas is coming in a hurry! And many of us are shopping for gifts for friends and family, trying to find something they will love and enjoy at Christmas and even into the new year. You might consider giving a pet as a Christmas gift.

I understand that. Giving someone a gift that can love them back seems like a great idea. But if it’s a surprise, that may not be the best idea. You would be giving a gift that comes with obligations – for care, feeding, training and grooming. And what about the necessary essentials for the new pet, like bedding, food, tags, collars, grooming, and veterinary care, which can all add up to a lot of personal and financial responsibility?

Then think about where you might get the pet you plan to give as a gift. Consider getting a shelter pet - for several reasons.You might find an adult animal so you know how big it will be. It may be easier to house-train and may already be neutered or spayed and vaccinated (saving some up-front costs for the new owner).If you buy from a breeder, find one you trust. I am not a fan of pets from pet shops – I have heard horror stories about pets from puppy mills that produce pups that are cute but genetically unsound and unhealthy.

Remember that having a pet is a very personal thing, and a long-term commitment. Some cats live 15 years or longer; dogs may live 10 years or so. You may see giving a pet as a gift of love, but it’s also a gift of responsibility for the new owner.

If you really want to give a pet as a gift, my favorite option is to give a gift certificate. Then after Christmas, when things calm down, your friend can go pick out a pet they choose. And if you tag along, you might get some great first pictures of the two of them together! Now, that seems like a very merry Christmas to me, when I’m speaking of pets!