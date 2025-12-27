After the Holidays

With the holidays came the feasting. Now, for those of us who may have feasted too much, comes the fasting. A lot of folks are really good about shedding those excess pounds they acquired during the holidays, and for them, it seems there is no lasting effect from overeating or from eating all the “wrong” foods.

Did your pet overeat during the holidays, as well? Except for chocolate, most of the treats we give our pets won’t really hurt them. What will cause problems is the excess weight they put on. While you may go to the gym, or work out at home, your pet may not be exercising much at all. Then when you finish, you’re ready to sit down and relax - still no exercise for your pet.

The weight your pet gains may seem very small - maybe just a couple of pounds. But for a 40-pound dog, that’s a five-percent increase, the equivalent of a seven or eight pound weight gain for an average human. After a few holiday seasons, the extra weight builds up and becomes a real burden on the pet’s joints and back.



For older pets, the rich foods hold another danger - their internal systems are not as efficient at processing fats, sugars, and proteins as they used to be. Holiday foods may have put an extra burden on already weak kidneys, or liver or heart.

Your pet doesn’t know any of this - it relies on you to take care of it. Especially during the holidays, it’s important to feed your pet a quality pet food, with only occasional treats. And if you and your pet overindulged and need to shed a few pounds, do it together. Take your dog for a walk, or a run. It will do you both some good. Or, play a game with your cat when you’ve finished your exercise. Just like humans, slim, trim pets tend to be healthier and live longer. Which gives us more time to enjoy our little four-footed best friends.

I wish you a happy new year filled with great friendships, including the furry kind, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__