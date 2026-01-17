Cold Weather and Your Pet

The weather forecast for the upcoming week looks chilly, so it seems like a good idea to review some cold weather pet tips. The ASPCA has some suggestions for cold weather pet safety.

The first one says, if it’s too cold for you. It’s too cold for your pet. Leaving pets outdoors can cause them to become disoriented and too cold to think clearly. Being left alone in a car is also a bad idea, because cars can hold the cold and your pet may freeze to death.

Do not shave your pet’s coat too short. Longer hair offers more insulation. Consider a sweater or coat for your buddy, especially short-haired animals.

Try not to bathe your pet during the cold weather. Soap may remove essential oils and make your furry friend’s skin become dry and flaky. If you must bathe your pet (maybe because it got into something it shouldn’t) your veterinarian can recommend a product that will contain a moisturizer.

Make sure you clean up any antifreeze spills or drips. Also look for antifreeze products that contain propylene glycol rather than ethylene glycol (which is highly toxic). It may help to think of “p” for pets when choosing the right product.

Consider giving your pet a little more food in really cold weather. Staying warm in colder weather requires extra energy, so a few more calories in the food bowl might be a good idea. And always keep the water bowl full of fresh clean (unfrozen) water.

Make sure your furry friend has a comfortable, draft-free place to sleep, someplace off the floor and warm. Indoor heat tends to make the air drier, so a humidifier might help your furry buddy (and even you) feel better in the cold weather.

Check out the website at ASPCA.org for more cold weather tips to help you keep your best friend comfortable and safe, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__