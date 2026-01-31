Frigid Winter Weather and Your Pet

The frigid winter weather can pose serious risks for people and their pets. This week the St. Louis Fire Department received a call about a dog that mistakenly walked across thin ice and fell into a freezing pond. The St. Louis Marine Rescue Team reached the dog in time and pulled it out of the water to safety.

Another incident in Texas did not end so well. A dog fell through the ice on a pond. The owner went into the water to try to save it, and a bystander went in to help her. Firefighters used ropes and ladders to pull the woman out of the water, and the bystander got out on his own - but the dog could not be rescued.

So what should you do if your pet falls into frigid or icy water? Do not expect your pet to swim back to shore because that causes its body to lose heat more quickly. Do NOT jump into the water after your pet. Like the Texas woman, you will put yourself at risk for hypothermia and will be unable to help your furry buddy.

Instead, use a rope or a life vest to pull the animal out of the water. Or call the fire department and leave it to them to handle the rescue. Once your pet is safely out of the water, have it checked by your veterinarian. And then decide you will not let your pet wander through the winter wonderland alone.

When walking your dog in frigid winter weather, keep it on a leash near frozen water. You might also put a brightly colored collar, harness or jacket on your pet to make it more visible. And teach your dog not to pull on the leash. If you step on an icy patch, your pet could pull you off balance and you might slip.

Some breeds are built for cold weather and low temperatures (think of the Huskie, for example) but even for a thick-coated dog, freezing water is dangerous. Keeping your furry friend away from frozen ponds or lakes will help to keep your pet safe in the cold winter weather, when you’re speaking of pets.

