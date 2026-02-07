Doberman Pinscher Wins Westminster!

This week was a time for the dogs compete at the 150th annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show – one of the most prestigious events in the canine world.Twenty-five hundred dogs, representing two hundred different breeds, competed to be judged the best.Here’s how it works.Each dog competes against others of the same breed.Then the winner of each breed competes in one of seven groups.The seven group winners then compete for the coveted title of Best in Show.

In the running for the top prize was Zaida, an Afghan Hound representing the Hound group; Cookie, a Maltese from the Toy Group; “JJ” or Jingle Juice, a Lhasa Apso from the Non -Sporting Group; an Chesapeake Bay Retriever named Cota represented the Sporting Group; the Herding group winner was an Old English Sheepdog named Graham; and finally Wager, a Smooth Fox Terrier from the Terrier Group.

This year, top honors went to Penny, from the Working Group, a beautiful 4-year-old Doberman Pinscher.(This is only the fifth time that a Doberman has won Westminster – the last time was more than 35 years ago.) When her name was announced as the winner, the crowd went crazy and people were rushing up to get pictures and talk to her handler and owner.But Penny took it all in stride, at least until she was a guest at Sardi’s restaurant (a Westminster tradition) where she got her very own gourmet steak.She definitely enjoyed that part.

I have to admit I was entertained by her name; when you pair it with her breed, you get “Penny Pinscher”!

Now Penny probably heads back home, where she can play and just be a dog for a while! I think that’s one of the best parts of Westminster – you see so many beautiful dogs in all different sizes, shapes and colors; but inside – they’re still dogs.For all the grooming and glamor, each one is still somebody’s best friend, when you’re speaking of pets.

