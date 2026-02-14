Stormy and Emmie - a Story of Love

When a pet dies, we humans grieve the loss, and struggle to deal with the absence. But if we have other pets – how do they handle it? A Golden Retriever named Emmie tested positive for a fast-growing cancer and died all too quickly. Yes, it was sad for her owners, but also for her best friend, a cat named Stormy.

As a 2-day-old kitten, Stormy (the cat) was thrown out of a car, and came to live with Emmie’s family. Although there were four other cats in the house, Emmie (the dog) took responsibility for Stormy. She nurtured the baby kitten, and Stormy began to see Emmie as her mom. As Stormy grew up and became a cat, the relationship never changed. Emmie still saw Stormy as her baby, and Stormy the cat loved being around her canine “mom”.

Fast-forward two years. Emmie the Golden Retriever was diagnosed with cancer – untreatable – and three weeks ago, Emmie passed away. Her human family was sad to say goodbye to their sweet Emmie. But there seems to be no way to explain to Stormy that her “mom” is not coming back. This two-year-old cat cannot remember a time when she did not have Emmie around. So Stormy sits by the door waiting for Emmie to come back in. She carries small items around the house that have Emmie’s scent on them.

As heartbreaking as it is to lose a pet, it’s even harder to console a grieving pet. You can help create a sense of normalcy by maintaining your household routine. Offer comfort and love. Give them some play time; and give them time to grieve in their own way. Grief is a difficult process for all of us. It really just takes time to heal and move on.

Don’t overwhelm your grieving pet with too much attention, and don’t ignore them. Supporting your furry friends will help them (and you) to move on, when you’re speaking of pets.

