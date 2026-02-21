World Spay Day 2026

This coming week will be the annual observance of World Spay Day. Originally called Spay Day USA, it was renamed World Spay Day, because pet overpopulation is a global issue.

Some pet owners are still reluctant to have their furry friend surgically altered so they cannot reproduce. I’ve been told that it’s cruel not to let an animal have babies.But from my perspective, it’s worse to let animals have litters of puppies or kittens, only to see hundreds and thousands of them euthanized in shelters because there are too many of them and not enough homes.

In fact, there are some real benefits to spaying a female pet and neutering a male. Statistics show that spayed cats and dogs live longer than their unspayed sisters. Altered female animals are less likely to develop certain health problems, including some cancers. Neutering a male animal will also help it to live longer and healthier by eliminating the possibility of testicular cancer and decreasing the instances of pancreatic cancer.

And, there are benefits for you. Your female pet won’t go into heat and won’t attract unwanted male animals. Your male pet will be less likely to “mark” its territory or get into a fight with another animal over a female in heat. Your pet may be better behaved, live longer, and because of the health benefits, it could lower your veterinary bill.

Also consider having your pet rabbit spayed or neutered. Because they reproduce so fast, rabbits are now the third-highest species surrendered to some shelters.

Celebrate World Spay Day by calling your vet today about having your pet spayed or neutered. It will help to keep your furry friend healthier, live longer, cost less, be a better-behaved pet - and help to reduce the number of unwanted animals in shelters. Making that commitment will make you part of the solution, when we’re speaking of pets.

