Dog Abandoned at Airport

A woman and her 2-year-old dog (a miniature Golden Doodle) showed up at the Las Vegas airport to board a Jet Blue flight. The woman had a valid ticket, but when she went to check in, she was told the dog was not registered on the flight; she would need to complete the required paperwork online to register her dog as a service animal before her pet could be boarded as a passenger.

It seems the woman was in too big a hurry to take the time to do that, so she simply tied her dog’s leash to a piece of baggage equipment and left it stranded there as she headed to the gate.

She was surprised to find that she could not board because she did not have a required boarding pass. Officers found her waiting at the departure gate and arrested her for animal abandonment. So what happened to the dog? Airport authorities turned it over to animal control.

When the story got out about the cute two-year-old dog (now named Jet Blue) that was heartlessly abandoned at the airport, as you might guess, a lot of folks offered to adopt it. But – the adopter turned out to be the very police officer who helped rescue him. He now has this sweet dog as part of his family. He is seen as a hero for stepping in and ensuring that the cute miniature Golden Doodle would have a forever home where he will be loved.

I struggle to understand how anyone could abandon a pet like that, especially a two-year-old Goldendoodle, a breed that is friendly and sociable, that forms bonds with its human family, one that is intelligent, playful, affectionate – and loyal – which is more than can be said about his original owner.

If you are looking for a pet that is friendly, intelligent, loyal, and adaptable, a Golden Doodle is a great choice. Check with your local shelter or rescue group. If you can’t find a Goldendoodle, I’ll bet they can find a dog for you that will make a great addition to your family, when you’re speaking of pets.



