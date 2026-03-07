What time is it?

One thing that can upset our animal companions is a change in routine. Pets like routines. Consistency reduces confusion and helps them to know what to expect and even anticipate. So the switch to Daylight Savings Time can be difficult for them to understand. You wouldn’t think a one-hour change would matter to an animal, but because it changes our routine, it ends up changing theirs.

Your pet is a creature of habit. Its internal clock lets it know when it’s time to eat, or sleep, or play. When our clocks change due to daylight savings time, your pet’s internal clock doesn’t automatically reset. It bases its behavior on external cues like daylight. When we change our clocks, what your pet sees is a change in routine, a discomforting change that could disrupt its rhythm. Your furry buddy may feel confused and could exhibit fear or anxiety. Over the following week it will adjust, but it might take a few days, and it may be a work in progress.

Routines are reassuring for pets. They like order in their world. They become accustomed to being fed at certain times, being groomed, play time, even sleeping on a set schedule. When their routine gets disrupted for any reason, it may take a little while to adapt – like it does us, and supposedly we understand it. Every year I have to adjust to the change to daylight savings time. It’s nice to have some extra daylight in the evening, but not so easy to get up while it’s still dark outside. So until your four-legged buddy becomes accustomed to the new time schedule, be patient and know that your pet will eventually catch up, along with us.

Whether it’s daylight savings time, or a vacation trip, or a new job, or something else that requires a change in your schedule, remember - that may have an impact on your furry friend. A little extra attention and affection might be just the thing to ease the stress – for both of you – when you’re speaking of pets.

