Spay/Neuter Can Mean Freedom for Your Pet - No More Litters!!

With the Fourth of July coming up next week, I’ve noticed a lot of commentary has focused on how different things are now from what they were when the Declaration of Independence was signed.

Cats and dogs dominate the animal scene in America today, replacing the horses, cows, chickens and pigs of 200 years ago. And our attitudes toward animals have changed considerably since this country was founded. In 1776, people were heavily dependent on animals for food, transportation and other necessities. The same may be true today, but to a lesser degree. These “animals of livelihood” have, for most of us, been replaced by companion animals, or pets, such as dogs and cats. Even the horse, so vital in Paul Revere’s time, has become largely a pleasure animal.

Ironically, Americans’ love of animals often creates problems for animal life. Many individuals seek wild or exotic animals as pets, neither of which are suitable as pets. Horses may be purchased without giving enough thought to the time and expense involved in caring for them. Probably the greatest injustice is to dogs and cats, since they are allowed to breed millions of offspring each year that must be destroyed because not enough homes are available for them all.

On this holiday as we Americans celebrate our heritage, consider the legacy we will leave for future generations of people and pets. Have your pet spayed or neutered, to help stem the tide of pet overpopulation.

And make sure your furry friend stays safe on this special holiday by making sure your pet is microchipped or wearing an ID tag with your current contact information. And if your pet is frightened by loud noises, talk to your veterinarian about ways to keep your pet calm.



Having a safe 4th of July will help everyone the family enjoy the day, especially when you’re speaking of pets.



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