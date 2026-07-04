Independence and American Pets

This July 4th marks two hundred fifty years of American independence. That’s a major milestone – but, were the early Americans concerned about animal welfare? In fact, more than a hundred years before the Declaration of Independence was signed, the Massachusetts Bay Colony had regulations against cruelty toward domestic animals; but it wasn’t until 1824 - almost fifty years after the signing - that Great Britain established the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals – the first organization committed to protecting animals. Even then, it was another forty years before Henry Bergh (in 1866) founded the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in the United States. Inspired by the British organization, Bergh’s efforts resulted in landmark changes in animal welfare laws in this country, including the first animal shelters, and anti-cruelty laws.

The 20th century saw major advances in efforts to protect America’s animals, including in the Animal Welfare Act, the first federal law focusing on humane treatment for all animals.

And here in the 21st century, we continue to see improved laws and activities to protect animals, especially pets, with focus on ensuring our furry friends (and all animals) are cared for and treated humanely.

Going forward, I hope people will continue to care about the treatment of animals. As efforts to improve the lives of animals moves forward, it seems our goal should include finding ways to make sure dogs, cats and all creatures are treated humanely, with responsibility and compassion.

The measure of a people is how they treat each other and how they treat animals. On this 250th anniversary of our country, consider and support positive efforts to make life better, especially when you’re speaking of pets.

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