Treating Arthritis in Pets

You may have heard the quip, “getting old is not for sissies”. That’s because bodies change as they age and don’t always function as well as they did in younger years. One of the common ailments associated with getting older is arthritis. We know it can certainly affect humans, but pets can also suffer from arthritis as they age. Our furry friends can exhibit symptoms of arthritis as the cartilage in their joints begins to disintegrate, resulting in pain, stiffness and mobility problems. You might notice your furry friend moving slower, being reluctant to climb stairs. Even limping.

One way you can help is to start early, making sure your pet stays active and at a proper weight. Excess body fat can cause inflammation and stress in the joints and reduce mobility. Choose a healthy diet for your furry friend. Your veterinarian can advise you on good choices for the right food. And water – always have clean fresh water available for your pet.

If your pet is older and showing symptoms of arthritis or mobility issues, talk to your veterinarian about what can be done to help your furry buddy. Some options are available only through a veterinarian. However, one of those options comes with a warning issued by the FDA regarding serious side effects for dogs taking the injectable arthritis drug Librela. Those side effects may include seizures, incontinence and even death in some pets. The FDA warns dog owners to contact their veterinarian and report any side effects.

If you have concerns about the side effects of Librela or any drug administered or prescribed for your pet, discuss it with your veterinarian right away. You are your furry friend’s best advocate and protector. Keeping your pet safe and healthy will help to keep your companion around for as long as possible, always a great goal, when you’re speaking of pets.

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