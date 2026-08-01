DOGust First

Today is a day of celebration. It’s Dog-ust 1st. That’s right, I said “DOG-ust 1st", a day to celebrate the birthday for stray and rescue dogs who otherwise might not have a real birthday.

It was an idea put forth almost twenty years ago by the North Shore Animal League, in recognition of the fact that so many shelter and rescue dogs don’t have a birthday – well, not one that anyone knows. Most owners of animals that are adopted from animal shelters (or strays rescued from the side of the road) never know their pets’ real birthdays. Many times, they even don’t know their pet’s real age, just an approximation based on someone’s best estimate. So for them, August 1st – I mean DOG-ust First - is a day to celebrate the great relationship that can be enjoyed by anyone who has a canine buddy with an unknown history.

There are lots of great reasons to adopt a stray or rescue dog. One is knowing that you are giving that pup a chance at a happy life, being part of a loving family where they can be safe and protected. It also means one less dog in a shelter, making room for another animal to have a chance for adoption.

Studies have shown that shelter dogs come from many different sources and circumstances. Some are picked up as strays; others are surrendered by their owners. Most come with no information on their history, not even medical records. And yet they can be some of the friendliest and most loving and trusting creatures. All they need is a home, and a human who will accept them and love them as they are.

If you take in a shelter dog or a homeless pup, the most important thing your new pet needs is love – and understanding – and patience. Any transition takes work, so give your new pet time to adjust to its new life. When you invest love and attention in a rescue animal, you might end up with the best “Best Friend” ever, to help celebrate DOG-ust First, when you’re speaking of pets.



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