COVID pets

  • So sweet to kiss a cat - unless you are infected with COVID!
    Commentary
    COVID and Your Pet
    Mindy Norton
    While there is only a slight chance your pet could catch COVID from you, it is very possible for it to carry the virus on its fur from one family member to another; so keep pets away from anyone in the household who tests positive for COVID.