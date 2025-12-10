Deck the South: A Wrap Up of Southern Sparkle

Whether you love time well spent, holiday lights or just enjoy a good Southern wintertime tradition, Alabama knows how to celebrate the season. From small-town parades to city tree lightings, these events mix community, spirit, and a little holiday magic. Perfect for anyone ready to get the festivities started!

I’m APR’s Digital Content Reporter and Producer, Aydan Conchin. Each Wednesday this holiday season, I showcased Alabama’s brightest celebrations. Thank you for joining me as we Deck the South and saw how Sweet Home Alabama shines for the holidays.

Montgomery — Christmas Lights Festival at Montgomery Zoo (Dec. 2-27)

Starting December 2, the Montgomery Zoo launches its reimagined Christmas Lights Festival, featuring two brand-new themed areas.

Frosty Frontier welcomes guests into a winter wonderland with snowflake displays, icy white lights, and festive photo spots.

Safari to Santa takes visitors on a colorful journey across glowing African animal sculptures as they “travel” toward the North Pole. The zone includes the Zoo’s first-ever RGB light display, archways, and a cheerful “Stairway to Santa” entrance.

It’s a magical walk-through experience full of bright lights, color, and holiday excitement.

Montgomery Zoo

Also, Montgomery’s Capital City Christmas Parade returns on December 12 with floats, performers, and community groups rolling down Dexter Avenue. The parade begins at 6 p.m., marking one of the city’s biggest holiday traditions.

PARA

Tuscaloosa — PARAkids Breakfast with Santa (Dec. 13)

On December 13, PARA hosts its Breakfast with Santa — a family-friendly morning featuring:



Santa meet & greet

Holiday crafts and ornament decorating

A bouncy house

Full breakfast

Admission:



8 ages 2 & under

$15 ages 3–12

Parent breakfast add-on: $5

PARA All-Inclusive Members receive a $3 discount.

Auburn — Holly Jolly Shop & Drop (Dec. 13)

Auburn’s Holly Jolly Shop & Drop takes place December 13 at the Frank Brown Recreation Center with two sessions: 9–12 p.m. and 1–4 p.m. Kids ages 6–12 can enjoy crafts, games, inflatables, letters to Santa, food, and a holiday movie while parents get kid-free shopping time. The event is free, but requires advance registration and space is limited.

Also, Auburn’s Holiday Wrap-Up returns with its 5th annual gift-wrapping service. Residents can drop off up to 20 pre-boxed gifts at the Harris Center and pick them up wrapped the same day. Wrapping paper is available on-site, or you can bring your own.

Dates:



Dec. 15–19 — 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Dec. 22–23 — 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

This service is free for Auburn residents, but daily capacity is limited.

Auburn Parks and Recreation

From Montgomery’s glowing safari trail to Auburn’s holiday wrap-up, Alabama’s stepping into December with all kinds of cheerful tradition.

That’s a wrap for Deck the South! Thank you for tuning in every Wednesday this holiday season to spotlight Alabama's brightest celebrations and local traditions that make this time of year shine🎄✨