Deck the South

Get in the holiday spirit with APR’s sparkling new series! Digital Content Reporter Aydan Conchin is taking you on a tour of Alabama's most dazzling holiday traditions. From twinkling lights and ice rinks to parades and charming small-town celebrations, Deck the South highlights the magic, community, and Southern charm that make the Yellowhammer State shine this season. Tune in and celebrate the Yellowhammer State with us!