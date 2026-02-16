Alabama Out Loud: Many Traditions, One State

Whether it’s a local event, a cultural tradition or a story worth listening to, Alabama has no shortage of voices that deserve the spotlight. From small-town happenings to statewide moments, these stories reflect the people, places and conversations that shape life across the Yellowhammer State.

I’m APR’s Digital Content Reporter and Producer, Aydan Conchin. Alabama Out Loud is an ongoing series where I highlight events, culture and community voices from across the state — turning up the volume on what makes Sweet Home Alabama worth listening to.

In the third episode of Alabama Out Loud, we’re stepping back to explore how communities across Alabama mark this season through tradition, reflection and time spent together. From Mardi Gras celebrations to Lunar New Year gatherings, Ramadan and the start of Lent.

Fat Tuesday — February 17

Fat Tuesday marks the grand finale of Mobile’s Carnival season. It's one of Alabama’s oldest and most vibrant traditions, according to Visit Mobile. Their colorful floats, masked riders, throws of beads and trinkets reflect a cultural heritage rooted in celebration, community and ritual. For many Mobilians, Fat Tuesday isn’t just a single day, it’s the culmination of a season shaped by shared history, music and pride.

Lunar New Year — February 17

Across Alabama, Lunar New Year celebrations remind us of the state’s cultural diversity and the many ways people bring community together, demonstrated by the Birmingham Chinese Festival Association. From campus events hosted by university student groups featuring food, performances and traditional customs to evening gatherings organized by local cultural associations, this festival marks a time of renewal, family and cultural pride as the Year of the Horse begins.

Ramadan — February 17 - March 19

Not far behind these seasonal celebrations, many across the state observe Ramadan, a month-long period of fasting, reflection and community for Muslims. According to Educating for cultural literacy and respect for mutual respect, Ramadan unites families and friends around daily fasts broken at sunset in meals called iftars, offering a rhythm of discipline and shared fellowship.

In places like Birmingham, mosques and community centers open their doors for evening gatherings, inviting neighbors of all backgrounds to share food, stories and conversation after a day of fasting. Though quieter than festival parades, these evenings are rich with warmth, reported by the Birmingham Islamic Society.

Ash Wednesday & Lent — February 18 - April 2

The day after Fat Tuesday, the tone across much of Alabama shifts from celebration to reflection. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day season observed by many Christians through prayer, fasting or giving something up ahead of Easter, as highlighted by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Churches across the state hold morning, midday and evening services where ashes are marked on foreheads as a symbol of mortality and renewal. For many Alabamians, the day begins quietly.

In a state with so many ways to celebrate and reflect, there’s room for all of them. It's reminder that tradition, in whatever form it takes, always brings us a little closer.

