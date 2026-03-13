Alabama Out Loud: Celebrating St. Patrick's Day

Whether it’s a local event, a cultural tradition or a story worth reading, Alabama has no shortage of voices that deserve the spotlight. From small-town happenings to statewide moments, these stories reflect the people, places and conversations that shape life across the Yellowhammer State.

I’m APR’s Digital Content Reporter and Producer, Aydan Conchin. Alabama Out Loud is an ongoing series where I highlight events, culture and community voices from across the state.

In the sixth episode of Alabama Out Loud, we look ahead to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across Alabama. This episode explores the history of the holiday and highlights some of my favorite ways to celebrate in Huntsville, my hometown, and Tuscaloosa, where I live now.

1 of 2 — Screenshot 2026-03-11 095905.png Tom Boyle / Getty Images / History.com 2 of 2 — Screenshot 2026-03-11 100818.png Kirill_Liv / Getty Images / History.com

St. Patrick’s Day Traditions

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated each year on March 17 in honor of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. What began as a religious feast day has grown into a global celebration of Irish culture and heritage. This includes parades, music, food and plenty of green as highlighted by History's website.

Across the United States and here in Alabama, the holiday has taken on its own local traditions. Communities gather for parades, festivals and celebrations that bring people together.

Huntsville Celebrations

Growing up in Huntsville, my family made a tradition of heading downtown each year to watch the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Locals, restaurants and businesses join the festivities with floats and music as crowds dressed in green take over the streets. It’s one of those celebrations that turns the whole city into a gathering place.

Now that I’m older, the tradition has grown with me. After the parade, my family and friends often spend the afternoon exploring downtown Huntsville, stopping for good food and holiday drink specials along the way. Over the years, we’ve even joked about renting our own float and joining the parade someday... maybe as a birthday celebration on wheels.

1 of 4 — Screenshot 2026-03-11 104256.png Shine Bright Photography / Huntsville St. Patrick's Day Parade / Facebook 2 of 4 — Screenshot 2026-03-11 104245.png Shine Bright Photography / Huntsville St. Patrick's Day Parade / Facebook 3 of 4 — Screenshot 2026-03-11 104307.png Shine Bright Photography / Huntsville St. Patrick's Day Parade / Facebook 4 of 4 — Screenshot 2026-03-11 104233.png Shine Bright Photography / Huntsville St. Patrick's Day Parade / Facebook

Tuscaloosa Celebrations

In Tuscaloosa, St. Patrick’s Day often arrives just before or during spring break, which means the celebrations start early around campus. Over the years, I’ve joined friends for events like the LineLeap's Leprechaun Crawl and other holiday gatherings around town. Students and Ttown locals will fill the Strip dressed in green and local spots offer festive food and drink specials.

Last year’s celebration was especially memorable. It was my 21st birthday, and for the first time in years my birthday didn’t fall during spring break. Since it landed on a Monday, the whole weekend felt like an extended celebration. My grandmother came down to Tuscaloosa, and we spent the afternoon downtown taking advantage of St. Patrick’s Day deals at places like Central Mesa and The Gray Lady.

Galletes / Instagram / @uagalletes

Later that evening, I met up with friends at Gallettes, where the holiday spirit continued with plenty of green — including the bar’s famous Yellowhammers served with a St. Patrick’s Day twist.

These days, two of my favorite places to stop downtown and on the Strip are Innisfree Irish Pub and Egan’s Irish Pub. Both have that classic pub atmosphere that feels especially fitting for St. Patrick’s Day, making them go-to spots when celebrating the holiday in Tuscaloosa.

1 of 4 — Screenshot 2026-03-11 110004.png Egan's Irish Pub / Instagram/ @egansirishttown 2 of 4 — Screenshot 2026-03-11 110219.png Innisfree Irish Pub / Instagram / @innisfreettown 3 of 4 — Screenshot 2026-03-11 110033.png Egan's Irish Pub / Instagram/ @egansirishttown 4 of 4 — Screenshot 2026-03-11 110245.png Innisfree Irish Pub / Instagram / @innisfreettown

A Lucky Birthday

For many people, St. Patrick’s Day is just a holiday on the calendar. For me, it's my birthday! My family also has a tradition of stopping by Edgar’s Bakery in Huntsville to pick up birthday cakes and desserts for special occasions.

1 of 2 — olenats-cake-6274123_1920.jpg Pixabay 2 of 2 — Screenshot 2026-03-11 113944.png Edgar's Bakery / Instagram / @edgarsbakery

Each year, it reminds me of the traditions, places and people that make celebrating across Alabama feel a little extra lucky.

🍀✨🌈💚🍻🎉🎂

