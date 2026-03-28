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Alabama Out Loud
Alabama Out Loud is a storytelling series amplifying the voices, events and cultural moments shaping life across the Yellowhammer State, presented by Alabama Public Radio. Digital Content Reporter Aydan Conchin highlights everything from local happenings and arts to food, music, people and statewide traditions. Capturing what Alabama sounds like when its stories are told out loud.

Alabama Out Loud: Women Shaping Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Aydan Conchin
Published March 28, 2026 at 11:03 AM CDT
Aydan Conchin

Whether it’s a local event, a cultural tradition or a story worth reading, Alabama has no shortage of voices that deserve the spotlight. From small-town happenings to statewide moments, these stories reflect the people, places and conversations that shape life across the Yellowhammer State.

I’m APR’s Digital Content Reporter and Producer, Aydan Conchin. Alabama Out Loud is an ongoing series where I highlight events, culture and community voices from across the state.

In the seventh episode of Alabama Out Loud, I highlight Women’s History Month across Alabama. This episode explores the impact women have had in shaping communities across the state and features the roles they continue to play today.

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Honoring the History

Women’s History Month offers a moment to recognize the impact women have had in shaping communities across Alabama. According to the Encyclopedia of Alabama, that impact can be traced back to organizations like the Alabama Equal Suffrage Association, founded in Birmingham in 1912. The association worked to expand voting rights across the state. This legacy continued through the Civil Rights Movement, where women served as organizers, educators and leaders, including figures like Rosa Parks, whose actions helped spark the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

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Encyclopedia of Alabama
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Encyclopedia of Alabama

Women in Alabama Today

That impact is not limited to the past. Across Alabama, women shape communities through local businesses, creative work and leadership roles. From Huntsville to the Gulf Coast, women are building spaces that bring people together and contribute to the culture of their communities.

In Birmingham, businesses like Thank You Books reflect the role women play in local culture and creating community centered spaces. In Tuscaloosa, hot spots like Lou & Co. and Heritage House Coffee & Tea contribute to the local retail and small business community highlighted by BamaBuzz.

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Lou & Co. / Instagram / @shoplouandco
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Heritage House Coffee & Tea / Instagram / @heritagehousecoffeeandtea
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Thank You Books / Instagram / @thankyou_bham

Across college campuses, including the University of Alabama and Auburn University women lead student organizations, create events and influence campus culture in ways that extend beyond the classroom.

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Community and Everyday Impact

Many of these contributions are seen in everyday spaces. From bookstores and coffee shops to nonprofit organizations, women create environments that encourage connection across Alabama communities.

Organizations like Girls Inc. of Central Alabama provide programs focused on education, mentorship and leadership development for young girls. Meanwhile, the YWCA Central Alabama works to eliminate racism, empower women and support families through advocacy, housing and community services.

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Girls Inc. Central Alabama / Instagram / @girlsinccentralabama
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YWCA Central Alabama / Instagram / @ywcentralal

Women’s History Month highlights these stories, but their impact extends far beyond a single month. Across Alabama, women continue to influence the communities they are part of, helping shape the people, places and conversations that define the state.

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Tags
Commentary Women's History MonthWomen's EmpowermentWomen BusinessesAlabama womenWhen Women Speak
Aydan Conchin
Aydan Conchin is a Digital Coordination Intern for Alabama Public Radio, producing, editing and reporting for APR's Digital Team.
See stories by Aydan Conchin
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