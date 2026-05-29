Alabama Out Loud: Summer Along the Coast

Summer along Alabama’s Gulf Coast brings packed beaches, family vacations and long days spent trying to stay cool near the water. As more visitors travel south throughout the summer season, many are also looking for affordable ways to enjoy the coast without added parking and access fees.

While most public beach access points remain free to enter, parking costs can quickly add up in some of the Gulf Coast’s busiest areas. Fortunately, several locations across Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan still offer free or limited-cost public beach access during the summer months.

City of Gulf Shores

Free Parking & Access

These spots currently offer free parking (a rarity in the main tourist hubs):

Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge : Located on Fort Morgan Road (Hwy 180), the Mobile Street beach access offers free parking. It’s a bit more "wild" with fewer amenities (no restrooms), but it's perfect if you want to avoid crowds.



Located on Fort Morgan Road (Hwy 180), the beach access offers free parking. It’s a bit more "wild" with fewer amenities (no restrooms), but it's perfect if you want to avoid crowds. Gulf Shores Neighborhood Access Points : Several smaller streets in West Beach have free parking on the north side of the road or limited street-side spots: 2nd Street Public Access: Two blocks west of Highway 59; includes a pavilion and restrooms.

5th & 6th Street Public Access: Located further west, these often have limited free street-side parking.



Branyon Beach Access: Located at the intersection of Highway 182 and Campground Road. This spot has very limited free parking but offers a nice boardwalk over the dunes. City of Gulf Shores

Pedestrian-Only (Free Entry)

If you are staying nearby or being dropped off, access to the beach itself is free at these locations, though vehicle parking requires a fee (usually via kiosk):

Quick Tips for your Beach Day:

"Leave Only Footprints" : Alabama coastal towns have strict rules about removing all gear (umbrellas, chairs, toys) from the beach one hour after sunset. Items left overnight are collected and recycled.

Alabama coastal towns have strict rules about removing all gear (umbrellas, chairs, toys) from the beach one hour after sunset. Items left overnight are collected and recycled. Check the Flags : Always look at the beach warning flags for surf conditions. Double Red: Water closed to the public. Yellow/Purple: Moderate surf or stinging marine life present.



Veterans/Military: Active and retired military members can often obtain a free annual parking pass for Gulf State Park by visiting the Park Headquarters.

For those hitting the coast this season, several local organizations offer tools to help protect and monitor Alabama’s natural beach habitats:



As summer continues along Alabama’s Gulf Coast, public beaches remain some of the state’s most popular gathering places for families, students and travelers alike. From quieter shoreline access points to larger public beaches, coastal communities continue balancing tourism, safety and conservation efforts throughout the busy summer season.

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