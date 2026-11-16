Art Show at Rojo for John Lytle Wilson
Art Show at Rojo for John Lytle Wilson
Rojo's Side Room will be adorned with paintings by John Lytle Wilson for the months of November and December, all available for sale. These make great holiday presents! He will be updating more works throughout the month. The art also looks great for your holiday party at Rojo! See more of his work here: https://johnlytlewilson.bigcartel.com/
Rojo Birmingham
11:00 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Dec 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Rojo
205-585-3976
rojo@rojobirmingham.com
Rojo Birmingham
2921 Highland AvenueBirmingham, Alabama 35205