Birmingham Punk Rock Flea Market (10 Years!)
Birmingham Punk Rock Flea Market (10 Years!)
Free, All Ages
We’re celebrating 10 years of the Birmingham Punk Rock Flea Market, and you’re invited to the main attraction. 🎪
We will have over 100 vendors participating from all over the southeast. There will be live entertainment, vintage, music, oddities, art, collectors items, records, zines & more.
Join us at Cahaba Brewery for our biggest bash yet. We’re encouraging everyone to come dressed in their best carnival-themed outfits—think sideshow chic, punked-out ringmasters, or vintage circus vibes.
As always, this is a FREE EVENT and ALL AGES are welcome. Come celebrate a decade of punk rock, DIY, and community. We'll see you under the "big top"!
Every year, we bring a fresh lineup of bands to tear up the stage. But for our 10th Anniversary, we’re doing things a little differently. We are throwing it back and highlighting a few heavy-hitters from PRFM history.
Get ready for a killer lineup:
Dj Up Dog (Building B/AKA the Funhouse!)
KinZie ('24)
SQQUAT ('22)
Matchi ('21)
GT ('16)