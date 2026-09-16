Birmingham Punk Rock Flea Market (10 Years!)

Free, All Ages

We’re celebrating 10 years of the Birmingham Punk Rock Flea Market, and you’re invited to the main attraction. 🎪

We will have over 100 vendors participating from all over the southeast. There will be live entertainment, vintage, music, oddities, art, collectors items, records, zines & more.

Join us at Cahaba Brewery for our biggest bash yet. We’re encouraging everyone to come dressed in their best carnival-themed outfits—think sideshow chic, punked-out ringmasters, or vintage circus vibes.

As always, this is a FREE EVENT and ALL AGES are welcome. Come celebrate a decade of punk rock, DIY, and community. We'll see you under the "big top"!

Every year, we bring a fresh lineup of bands to tear up the stage. But for our 10th Anniversary, we’re doing things a little differently. We are throwing it back and highlighting a few heavy-hitters from PRFM history.

Get ready for a killer lineup:

Dj Up Dog (Building B/AKA the Funhouse!)

KinZie ('24)

SQQUAT ('22)

Matchi ('21)

GT ('16)