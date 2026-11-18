🎉 B-I-N-G-O for a great cause! 🎉

Join us at Cahaba Brewing Company as we celebrate Awareness Week with an evening of bingo, prizes, and community support benefiting the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

🎲 6 rounds of bingo

🎁 Fun prizes

📅 December 2, 2026 | 7:00–9:00 PM

📍 Cahaba Brewing Co., Birmingham

Your participation helps fuel groundbreaking research, patient support programs, and advocacy efforts for those living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. No registration necessary.

Just show up, sip, support, and learn more about the work the Foundation does to help the 1/100 living with IBD!

