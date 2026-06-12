District 3 Summer Fest

Hey District 3 -- let's talk about your summer plans.

We have a FREE, family-friendly event coming to George Ward Park on Saturday, June 20th from 10am to 2pm.

There will be...

🎵🎸 LIVE MUSIC

🌭🚚 FOOD TRUCKS

🍭🎉 KIDS ZONE

🏪🤩 VENDOR MARKET

And while you're there -- we're looking to support our students living in District 3 -- so we would love it if you would bring some new schools supplies along with you to donate!

Make your plans now to spend a wonderful summer morning with us at George Ward Park!

