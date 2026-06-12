District 3 Summer Fest
District 3 Summer Fest
Hey District 3 -- let's talk about your summer plans.
We have a FREE, family-friendly event coming to George Ward Park on Saturday, June 20th from 10am to 2pm.
There will be...
🎵🎸 LIVE MUSIC
🌭🚚 FOOD TRUCKS
🍭🎉 KIDS ZONE
🏪🤩 VENDOR MARKET
And while you're there -- we're looking to support our students living in District 3 -- so we would love it if you would bring some new schools supplies along with you to donate!
Make your plans now to spend a wonderful summer morning with us at George Ward Park!
George Ward Park
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Birmingham City Council
205-254-2294
Artist Group Info
Aniya Kinnion
aniya.kinnion@birminghamal.gov
George Ward Park
1901 Green Springs Ave SBirmingham, Alabama 35205
2054414787
kinniona@gmail.com