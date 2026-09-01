Mobile Arts Council is proud to announce the artists that have been selected for the inaugural MobTown Mural Festival, presented by Downtown Mobile Alliance, a two-day celebration of public art taking place in downtown Mobile on September 12–13, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will bring mural artists and the community together for a live celebration of large-scale public art. Three full-scale mural sites will be transformed throughout downtown Mobile, including the Jimmy Buffett mural wall at the National Maritime Museum of the Gulf, the Mobile Mysticks mural wall at Cedar Street Social Club, and the west-facing wall of Innovation Portal.

In addition to the large-scale murals, five marine-grade 4’ x 4’ cubes will be painted live by artists in Cooper Riverside Park. The completed cubes will become additional pieces of public art that can be displayed throughout Mobile’s parks and public spaces.

The artists selected for MobTown Mural Fest include Hannah Legg, Artist, Gary Brady, JD Swiger, Apollo YaKongo Art, Jenyes, Rachel Schwemin, Brian Tan, David Rojas Pacheco, Greg Crimmins, and Christy LeGros’ Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies Art Class students. These artists were selected from more than 65 applications submitted for the inaugural festival.

MobTown Mural Festival is free and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to visit the mural sites throughout the weekend, watch the artists in action, and experience Mobile’s creative community in action.

Event sponsors include Downtown Mobile Alliance (Presenting Sponsor), The City of Mobile, The Ben May Charitable Trust, Sybil Smith Foundation, Mobile County Commission, Karen Carr and Michael Smith, UA Local 119 Plumbers and Pipefitters, Hieronymus CPA’s, 22nd State Bank, Bright Haven Therapy, Dr. Kristin Rager, Colin-Al Green Attorney at Law, Heroes (Downtown) Sports Bar & Grille, Sherwin-Williams, National Maritime Museum of the Gulf , Cedar Street Social, and Innovation Portal.