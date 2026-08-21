Oka Kapassa Native American Festival
Oka Kapassa Native American Festival
The Oka Kapassa Native American Festival, a celebration of the culture of the Indigenous peoples who once inhabited this region, will take place on September 11-12 in Spring Park, Tuscumbia, Alabama.
Friday’s event will present Native American stories with music, starting at 6:00 p.m. A select number of artisan vendors will also be on hand. Food is available.
Saturday, September 12, 10:00 – 5:00, is the full festival day, when authentic Native American culture will be demonstrated through dance in full regalia, music, arts, storytelling, and Native American food.
Both events are free and family-friendly. Bring chairs or blankets for seating.
Spring Park, Tuscumbia, Alabama
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Oka Kapassa Festival Committee and the City of Tuscumbia
2567625823
egullett@okakapassafestival.org
Artist Group Info
egsouth@comcast.net
Spring Park, Tuscumbia, Alabama
1 Spring Park Rd.Tuscumbia, Alabama 35674
2563837065
egullett@okakapassafestival.org