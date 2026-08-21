The Oka Kapassa Native American Festival, a celebration of the culture of the Indigenous peoples who once inhabited this region, will take place on September 11-12 in Spring Park, Tuscumbia, Alabama.

Friday’s event will present Native American stories with music, starting at 6:00 p.m. A select number of artisan vendors will also be on hand. Food is available.

Saturday, September 12, 10:00 – 5:00, is the full festival day, when authentic Native American culture will be demonstrated through dance in full regalia, music, arts, storytelling, and Native American food.

Both events are free and family-friendly. Bring chairs or blankets for seating.