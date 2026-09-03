Oktoberfest-Kids Market

Kids Markets is excited to be partnering with Oktoberfest hosted by Cahaba Brewing Company to bring young entrepreneurs into the fun! Our kid vendors will be setting up shop, selling everything from handmade creations and tasty treats to toys, games, and more. They’ll meet customers, earn money, and get real hands-on experience running their own businesses—all while being part of an exciting Oktoberfest celebration!

And there’s still time for your child to join us! Kids Markets is handling all kid vendor registration, so if your child has a business idea or something they’d love to sell, sign up today and let them experience being an entrepreneur for the day!