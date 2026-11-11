Shop Local. Celebrate the Season. Make a Difference!

Join us for the Spring Hill College Immersion Holiday Market on Sunday, December 6, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Rydex Circle, in front of St. Joseph Chapel on Spring Hill College's beautiful campus in Mobile, Alabama!

Enjoy a festive afternoon of holiday shopping, discover unique gifts from local vendors, support small businesses, and participate in a community raffle featuring exciting donated prizes.

More than just a holiday market, this event supports Spring Hill College's Campus Ministry Immersion Program, which encourages students to deepen their understanding of faith, justice, community, and lifelong service through meaningful learning experiences.

Whether you're searching for thoughtful holiday gifts, supporting a good cause, or simply enjoying the spirit of the season, there's a place for you at our market.

Admission is free and the community is welcome!

Interested in becoming a vendor? Register here: https://forms.gle/KLU4VxZXqx6eGfa78

Come shop with purpose, celebrate community, and help make a lasting difference!