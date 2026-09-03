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UAB Medicine GT World Alabama- Kids Market

UAB Medicine GT World Alabama- Kids Market

Kids Markets is excited to be partnering with UAB Medicine GT World Alabama to bring our young entrepreneurs to this incredible event! Kid vendors will have the opportunity to set up shop, sell their products, meet customers, earn money, and get real hands-on experience running their own businesses—all in front of thousands of attendees. Come support these amazing kids while enjoying everything UAB Medicine GT World Alabama has to offer!

And it’s not too late for your child to be part of it! If they have a business idea or something they’d love to sell, register today and let them experience entrepreneurship in action! Kidsmarkets.com

Barber Motorsports Park
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kids Markets
2053703430
jharris@kidsmarkets.com
https://kidsmarkets.com/
Barber Motorsports Park
6040 Barber Motorsports Pkwy
Leeds, Alabama 35094
(205) 699-7275
jordanh@eventivesports.com
https://barberracingevents.com/