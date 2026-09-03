UAB Medicine GT World Alabama- Kids Market

Kids Markets is excited to be partnering with UAB Medicine GT World Alabama to bring our young entrepreneurs to this incredible event! Kid vendors will have the opportunity to set up shop, sell their products, meet customers, earn money, and get real hands-on experience running their own businesses—all in front of thousands of attendees. Come support these amazing kids while enjoying everything UAB Medicine GT World Alabama has to offer!

And it’s not too late for your child to be part of it! If they have a business idea or something they’d love to sell, register today and let them experience entrepreneurship in action! Kidsmarkets.com