Alabama pays reward to tipster in case of escaped inmate and jail official

Governor Kay Ivey is directing the Alabama Department of Finance to pay a $5,000 reward to a tipster who helped lawmen inmate Casey White. He and the assistant director of the Lauderdale County Jail spent around ten days evading U.S. Marshals before crashing their vehicle at the end of a chase with officers in Indiana. A state press release says the money will go to a person who “provided valuable assistance to law enforcement in securing the apprehension and arrest of (inmate) White. The governor's office says the recipient has chosen to remain anonymous and the state is declining to sat what information the person provided. Casey White and jailer Vicky White disappeared from Lauderdale County Detention Facility at the end of April. Officials say Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly had recommended that the reward be given.

APR previously reported that a lawyer for Casey White says he’s receiving death threats for representing him. Attorney Mark McDaniel says he plans to seek a change of venue for the inmate’s upcoming trial. He adds that the threatening phone calls don’t make any difference and it's his duty to give White the best defense he can. Vicky White reportedly sold her house to bankroll their escape plan. Lawmen also say the two were armed with an AR-15 rifle and handguns, and were prepared for shootout with officers.