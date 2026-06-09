Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free performance tickets! Sponsored by our partners. Click here to see active APR Giveaways.

Space shuttle veteran will lead three crew mates to fly an Alabama rocket on Artemis 3

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published June 9, 2026 at 1:57 PM CDT
This undated photo provided by NASA Tuesday, June 9, 2026, shows the Artemis III crew including, from left, Andre Douglas, Luca Parmitano, Randy Bresnik and Frank Rubio, posing for an official portrait. (Bill Stafford/NASA via AP)
Bill Stafford/NASA via AP
/
NASA
This undated photo provided by NASA Tuesday, June 9, 2026, shows the Artemis III crew including, from left, Andre Douglas, Luca Parmitano, Randy Bresnik and Frank Rubio, posing for an official portrait. (Bill Stafford/NASA via AP)

Astronaut Randy Bresnik flew aboard space shuttle Atlantis in 2009. He later worked aboard the International Space Station. NASA named him Commander, and three other men to be on the crew, of Artemis-3. The astronauts will launch aboard an Alabama built Space Launch System rocket to test one or both of lunar landers NASA may use for the first mission to put people on the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Bresnik, Frank Rubio, rookie Andre Douglas, and the European Space Agency's Luca Parmitano won't fly to the moon or land on the surface. Instead, they’ll orbit Earth while practicing docking their Orion capsule with two lunar landers.

“To the Artemis III crew, we wish you Godspeed on the journey ahead,” said NASA administrator Jared Isaacman.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin are racing to deliver the lunar landers. The two-week demo is targeted for 2027. Blue Origin suffered a recent setback when its massive rocket exploded during an engine-firing test on the launch pad in Florida, shaking nearby homes and illuminating the sky with an orange fireball.

NASA's Jeremy Parsons said the setback is a learning opportunity and that the space agency is confident Blue Origin's rocket will be ready in time.

NASA's Artemis program aims to return astronauts to the moon's surface for the first time since the 1970s. A recent revamp of the program announced by Isaacman aims to fast-track it similarly to the Apollo era, adding the upcoming spaceflight around Earth before eyeing a lunar landing in 2028.

“We are certainly humbled as a crew to be able to be your crew that executes this Artemis III mission in space,” said Bresnik, Artemis III commander.

Added Douglas, mission specialist: “My brain — it is going a mile a minute right now. But my heart, it is so warm. It is so full."

In May, NASA awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts to four companies, including Blue Origin, to build landers, rovers and drones for a future moon base. Isaacman said the goal of the moon base is to lay the foundation for a Mars expedition.
Tags
News ArtemisNASA space launch systemMarshall Space Flight CenterapolloApollo Lunar LanderSpace-XBlue Origin
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content
  • Artemis-2 crew member Christina Koch looks out the window of the Orion space capsule
    Award Entries
    NASA, Artemis, and Alabama: An APR News Series
    Pat Duggins
    When NASA planned to send four astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972, the rocket was built here in Alabama. Artemis-2 took the first people to Earth's nearest neighbor since 1972. It trip was a highlight for the U.S. Space Agency. Alabama played a role in one of its low points, the loss of space shuttle Challenger in 1986. The Artemis crew photographed a spot on the moon called the "Ocean of Storms." An astronaut from Mobile, Alabama was supposed to land there during Apollo 12 in 1969. It didn't happen.
  • The astronauts of Artemis-II, Challenger, and Apollo 12
    News
    NASA, Artemis, and Alabama: An APR news special
    Pat Duggins
    When NASA planned to send four astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972, the rocket was built here in Alabama. Artemis-2 took the first people to Earth's nearest neighbor since 1972. It trip was a highlight for the U.S. Space Agency. Alabama played a role in one of its low points, the loss of space shuttle Challenger in 1986. The Artemis crew photographed a spot on the moon called the "Ocean of Storms." An astronaut from Mobile, Alabama was supposed to land there during Apollo 12 in 1969. It didn't happen.
  • Boot print on the lunar surface during Apollo 11
    News
    Artemis-2: The Alabama moonwalk that never was
    Pat Duggins
    The four astronauts of NASA‘s Artemis-2 mission are getting used to life on Earth again. The crew splashed down in the Pacific after their flyby of the Moon. The astronauts took photos of the lunar surface, including one spot called the Ocean of Storms. One astronaut from Mobile was supposed to get a lot closer than that. Clifton Williams was meant to land there during Apollo 12 in 1969.
  • Trading cards from the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, featuring retired Apollo engineer Craig Sumner
    News
    The Huntsville retiree that helped make NASA's Artemis Moon mission happen
    Pat Duggins
    NASA is counting down the hours before the first trip around the moon by astronauts since 1972. The mission of Artemis two begins with a ride to space aboard a rocket made here in Alabama. Some of the engineers who made the Apollo lunar missions possible are still in the Huntsville area and NASA knows it.
  • The left side of the Space Shuttle Challenger is seen in a hangar at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., April 9, 1986. Reporters and photographers were allowed to see the wreckage of the shuttle for the first time today. The Challenger exploded just after takeoff on Jan. 28, killing all seven crew members. (AP Photo/Doug Jennings)
    News
    Artemis-2: Alabama's role in the 1986 space shuttle Challenger accident
    Pat Duggins
    When four NASA astronauts blasted off on Artemis-2, something was trending on the social media platform Bluesky. It was called "Challenger trauma." People posted about witnessing the 1986 space shuttle Challenger accident and how they felt a visceral sense of unease as Artemis lifted off from the launch pad. The four astronauts blasted off on a rocket built here in Alabama. The investigation into the loss of Challenger focused, in part, on a statement witnesses say was made by a manager at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate