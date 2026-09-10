LSU, and former Alabama assistant coach, may face SEC punishment, despite apparent de-escalation

University presidents representing the Southeastern Conference reportedly still plan to meet today. The gathering was initially to consider possibly expelling LSU, which was considering the inclusion of two former college players who signed contracts with the NFL. Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, who had previously worked as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban, was viewed by a key instigator of the controversy. A move by LSU, to fill out its roster with non-NFL affiliated players, has reportedly reduced the heat going into today’s meeting.

Hours after word of the meeting became public, an LSU official familiar with the decision said the Tigers had finished filling out the final 105-man roster for this season and that no players who spent time with NFL teams will be on it. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because public comment had not been authorized.

There was no immediate response from the SEC, which amended the federal lawsuit it filed against LSU last week and asked the judge to bar the school from taking action to block or interfere with the meeting of SEC member university presidents and chancellors. A hearing was possible as early as Wednesday.

A vote of at least two-thirds of the conference’s top leaders would be needed to expel LSU, a founding member of the nearly century-old conference in 1933. LSU has a host of powerhouse athletics programs and has won three of the SEC’s 25 AP national championships in football alone.

A declaration that Commissioner Greg Sankey included with the league’s legal filing made the planned meeting sound like more than posturing; Sankey noted that school presidents met to discuss LSU last Friday, a day after a marathon court hearing in which he took the stand to insist the league has the right to enforce its own rules.

“The consensus ... was and continues to be that LSU’s continued membership in the conference would be inconsistent with the publicly stated values and principles of the conference and its remaining member institutions,” even if LSU doesn’t put the former NFL players on its roster, the commissioner said.

The SEC has a long-established rule forbidding teams from bringing players with major professional experience onto their rosters. In recent weeks, the conference announced updated enforcement provisions to that rule, stating that the commissioner had the power to suspend coaches, fine universities up to half of a sport's budget and restrict a member university's voting privileges on conference matters.

But last Thursday, a judge in Baton Rouge barred the league from enforcing any rules regarding former pros — a decision celebrated heartily by Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and the state attorney general, Liz Murrill, who'd filed a brief in the case on behalf of the athletes.

Murrill called the SEC's lawsuit “legal garbage” shortly after it was filed last week. Now the SEC is listing Murrill as a defendant in its federal lawsuit.

Two of the players, Zxavian Harris and Dae’Quan Wright, have been participating in team activities, but were not placed on the roster in advance of l Saturday's 51-10, season-opening victory over Clemson. Still, two roster spots were left open through the weekend until LSU said it had finalized the roster without Harris and Wright.

In a statement, the SEC said it has the right to establish rules, stressing that “a commitment to those rules and to the core principles of the Southeastern Conference is an essential element of SEC membership.”

“Today's filing is necessary to defend that right and preserve the Conference's ability to govern competition among its members,” the statement said.

Sankey took it a step further, saying in his declaration that SEC presidents were concerned LSU's president, Wade Rousse, and athletic director Verge Ausberry had no “meaningful control” over Kiffin or the football program.

“In light of the recalcitrance, lack of institutional control, and serious harm caused by the statements and conduct of LSU,” the school presidents, other than Rousse, called for the meeting, Sankey said. “Lack of institutional control” is a phrase often used by the NCAA for the most serious infractions by its membership.

Sankey said the meeting was to consider kicking out LSU, “whether LSU renounces its intention to roster and play professional players on its football team, or not.”

Kiffin's hiring was one of two notable coaching changes at LSU involving the highest revenue-generating college sports: LSU also has brought back Will Wade to coach men's basketball. Wade was fired by previous athletic director Scott Woodward in the wake of an NCAA investigation into improper inducement payments to recruits when such payments were forbidden.

Wade served a suspension from coaching in college before returning in the 2023-24 season with McNeese State. He spent two seasons with the Cowboys and one with North Carolina State before he was brought back to LSU — a move favored by Landry, as well as Rousse, a Landry ally who was McNeese's president when Wade was there.

Wade has sought to sign RJ Luis Jr., a former Big East player of the year with St. John's who spent parts of the 2025 NBA offseason and preseason with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics, but never played in a regular season NBA game.

Luis also has been fighting the NCAA in court in Baton Rouge, where a judge on Aug. 24 issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily blocks the NCAA from punishing LSU if the Tigers play Luis — something that also would violate the SEC rules at the center of the conference's federal lawsuit against LSU.

