Magic City classic turns deadly with mass shooting

One person was killed and eight others were wounded during a shooting outside the annual Magic City Classic rivalry game between Alabama A & M Bulldogs and Alabama State University Hornets. Police say a suspect has been taken into custody. Gunfire rang out just before eight p.m. outside Legion Field in Birmingham. The Classic is considered the largest Historically Black College and University football game in the U.S.

A “mass shooting” is defined as an incident involving four or more victims.

Police confirmed that one person was killed as the chaotic scene unfolded on the 400 block of Graymont Avenue, behind the south endzone stands of the stadium near a Dollar General store. Eight others were wounded in the shooting, including one person initially reported in critical condition. The remaining victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were listed in stable condition. Police recovered multiple firearms were recovered at the scene by police.

Officials didn’t reveal the identity of the suspect or any of the victims.

A motive behind the deadly shooting was not revealed. However, authorities suspended all tailgating activity and ordered everyone to leave the area surrounding the stadium. Police have not revealed the extent of the violence but at least one person has died according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Birmingham isn’t the only city in the U.S. investigating a shooting linked to outside a college football. Florida police are asking people to submit tips, photos and video, or other digital evidence as they investigate a weekend shooting that injured 12 people, including six minors, outside a college football celebration.

The shooting occurred Saturday night near Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee on homecoming weekend for Florida A&M University. The Tallahassee Police Department said Sunday morning that no arrests have been made, but investigators are working to identify those responsible. The department has established a dedicated tip line for people to submit information and a link for people to upload photos and video.

“We know there are people who saw something, heard something or may have video that could help us piece together exactly what happened,” Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said. “We need our community’s help. No detail is too small, and no piece of information should go unreported.”

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that a fight broke out prior to the shooting. The area was crowded with people leaving the football celebration.

Eleven of the 12 victims sustained gunshot wounds. Six people remained hospitalized Sunday morning, including one in critical condition. Video surfaced on social media of people fleeing the scene in terror. The university said on social media that the shooting happened near its campus and that it remained safe.