Ella Langley may, or may not, give a “War Eagle” if she wins at the Grammys. But, the Hope Hull native, and Auburn University student, collected seven nominations for the prestigious music industry awards. Langley is a first-time nominee, who is now tied with Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, and Phoebe Bridgers with seven Grammy nods each. Langley didn’t graduate Auburn, opting instead to leave college and pursue her music career in Nashville.

Langley is nominated for album of the year for “Dandelion,” alongside In addition to British singer Raye's “This Music May Contain Hope” and Rosalía's “Lux,” the category is rounded out by Bridgers' “Lost Weekend,” Olivia Dean's “The Art of Loving,” Bruno Mars' “The Romantic,” Rodrigo's “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” and Taylor Swift's “The Life of a Showgirl.”

The record of the year category is made up of Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” along with Dean's “Man I Need,” Mars' “I Just Might,” Raye's “Where Is My Husband!”, Rodrigo's “The Cure,” Rosalía’s “Berghain” featuring Björk and Yves Tumor, Swift's “The Fate of Ophelia” and Tame Impala and Jennie's “Dracula.”

Song of the year — an award for a track’s songwriters, which sometimes includes the performer but not always — is made up of an almost identical list to record of the year, featuring the same song selections from Langley, Dean, Raye, Rodrigo and Rosalía. But it also includes Ariana Grande's “Hate That I Made You Love Me,” Swift's “Toy Story 5” song “I Knew It, I Knew You” and Mars' “Risk It All.”

In the best new artist category-- Langley, Angine de Poitrine, Geese, Slayyyter, Sienna Spiro, Don Toliver, Remi Wolf and The Womack Sisters will go head-to-head.

Alabama Shakes collected two nominations for Best Alternative Music Album and Best American Roots Song.

British singer Raye, who is riding the success of her critically acclaimed album “This Music May Contain Hope,” has 15 Grammy nominations across her career. She's never won one, though she was previously recognized by the Recording Academy with the noncompetitive Harry Belafonte best song for social change award.

Spanish singer Rosalía, fresh off her album of the year win at the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday for her avant-garde “Lux,” follows Raye with nine nominations. She's a first-time nominee in all the categories she's up for: record, song and album of the year as well as pop solo performance, alternative music performance, alternative music album, Latin song, global music performance and music video.

Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and 2026's best new artist winner Olivia Dean have six nominations each. Swift's nomination is her fifth consecutive studio album to be nominated for album of the year, something only one other artist has ever done: Kendrick Lamar.

Only recordings commercially released in the U.S. between Aug. 31, 2025, and Aug. 28, 2026, were eligible for nominations. The final round of Grammy voting, which determines the winners, will take place between Dec. 10 and Jan. 7.

Jennie, perhaps best known as one-fourth of the juggernaut girl group Blackpink, is also a first-time nominee at the 2027 Grammys. Last year her bandmate Rosé became the first K-pop artist to ever receive a nomination in the record of the year field for “APT.,” her megahit with Mars. Jennie's “Dracula” nomination makes her the second.

In the best new artist category, Langley, Angine de Poitrine, Geese, Slayyyter, Sienna Spiro, Don Toliver, Remi Wolf and The Womack Sisters will go head-to-head.

“It’s a privilege to congratulate all the incredible music creators recognized in this year’s Grammy nominations,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. in a statement. “From first-time nominees to artists reaching career milestones, it’s inspiring to see musicians at every stage of their careers represented. Together, they reflect the extraordinary diversity of genres, crafts and backgrounds that make up our community. We look forward to a remarkable season of celebration, and I’m grateful to our Voting Members for their continued commitment to honoring the music that moves us year after year.”