The new Democratic majority in the U.S. House is working to get itself in order before taking power in January. That includes committee assignments for Alabama’s two Democratic members. November and December is typically when committee assignments are made in the U.S. House of Representatives. Nothing’s been settled, but that’s not keeping Alabama’s two Democrats from voicing their wish lists.

Shomari Figures won a stunning victory in his House district which was redrawn to favor conservative voters. He told the Alabama Daily News he wants a seat on House Appropriations which doles out funding, as well as committees on transportation and agriculture. Veteran House member Terri Sewell wants to stay on the Ways and Committee and possibly the chair of the subcommittee on Trade to address tariffs and consumer costs.

Democrats overwhelmingly nominated Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday to be speaker of the House, as he brushed past most skeptics and was on track to make history as the nation’s first Black lawmaker with the gavel.

Jeffries secured the nod during closed-door voting, 251-11, ahead of a full House vote when the new Congress convenes in January. Among those opposing him on the secret ballot were a group of progressive newcomers, who said in a statement there is “still work to be done” to ensure their priorities.

Afterward, Jeffries vowed to work hard, through every corner of the Democratic caucus, and said each generation has the opportunity to “show up, speak up, stand up, and help the country march toward a more perfect union.”

“Our job is to fight MAGA extremism, not each other,” he said, “and to get big things done for the American people.”

Jeffries, of New York, ran unopposed but faces a restive party eager for a change in Congress after voters ousted Republicans in a rebuke of President Donald Trump and the party in power. Phone calls and social media campaigns have been flooding the offices of Democrats in both the House and the Senate, demanding a fresh start. Protesters heckled Jeffries last week during a Democratic conference in Denver.

Ahead of Wednesday's vote, Jeffries said he was taking nothing for granted. Yet having led the Democrats to one of the biggest incoming House majorities in decades, he has room to maneuver.

Those opposing Jeffries, including some backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, signaled that conversations are ongoing as they push to deliver Medicare for All, stop harsh actions from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, get money out of politics and end Israel's war in Gaza.

“We have worked to secure commitments from Leader Jeffries in good-faith conversations,” they said in a joint statement.

Signing on as opposed were members-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier of New York, Adam Hamawy of New Jersey, Melat Kiros of Colorado, Donavan McKinney of Michigan, Chris Rabb of Pennsylvania and Claire Valdez of New York and Frederick Haynes of Texas, though he was one of two Democrats who did not vote. Reps-elect Angela Gonzales-Torres of California and Don Leonard of Ohio also said they voted against.

Jeffries is part of a leadership trio with Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, who would all be historic firsts — Clark as the first female majority leader and Aguilar as the first Latino to serve as the majority whip. They also ran unopposed and were elected, as was Rep. Ted Lieu of California, as chairman of the House Democratic caucus.

He will need a simple majority of 218 votes from the whole House to be elected speaker when the new Congress convenes on Jan. 3, 2027. It would be a milestone in the nation's struggles to create a representative democracy, since the first Black lawmaker was elected to the House more than 150 years ago.