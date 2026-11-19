Number nine ranked Tennessee is in the running for a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game and the College Football Playoff. The Volunteers appear to be in a three way tie against Texas and Alabama to likely face Georgia in that title game. Tennessee plays LSU on Saturday. LSU, on a two-game losing streak, is winless against ranked teams. The Crimson Tide faces the Chattanooga Mockingbirds on Saturday before playing Auburn in Tuscaloosa during the Iron Bowl

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has been anticipating his LSU matchup since July. Both teams have strong defenses, with LSU leading the nation in sacks. Tennessee has been dealing with injuries, including losing top receiver Mike Matthews for the season.

So, for Tennessee—here comes an old villain, Lane Kiffin, and LSU. Saturday’s game comes as the Vols haven’t haven’t advanced to the championship since 2007. The next challenge is against Lane Kiffin and the Tigers on Saturday. LSU, which are on a two-game losing streak, are 0-4 against ranked teams. That includes a last-second, one-point loss to Texas last week.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has been looking forward to the LSU game since July.

At SEC media days, Heupel recalled the last time Kiffin came to Neyland Stadium in 2021. The firebrand Kiffin was at Mississippi then, returning for the first time as a head coach since he left Tennessee for Southern California after one year on the Vols sideline in 2009.

Fans greeted Kiffin with a barrage of debris, the most interesting being a mustard bottle and golf ball.

“I certainly hope our fan base hasn’t cooled off,” Heupel said at media days. “So, you know, whether it’s the grocery stores being fully stocked with mustard or, you know, our sports stores making sure that they got reinforcements on the golf balls, hopefully, Knoxville’s ready for (Kiffin’s) arrival.”

Fan debris can come with a cost. Ole Miss was fined $250,000 by the SEC for it after a loss to Georgia this season.

Kiffin, whose first year at LSU has been filled with turmoil along with dramatic wins and losses, seems to know what's coming. This is, after all, the place students burned mattresses over his departure and where a lawyer in 2010 proposed renaming a wastewater treatment facility as the “Lane Kiffin Sewage Plant.”

“This season … has just been so much … it’s been a lot,” Kiffin said this week. “As we were watching film and getting ready, it didn’t even cross my mind that I used to be there and the fans … and how they were going to be. We’ve been in so many toxic environments, it will be more of it.”

Signal callers from both teams will be hunted by some very aggressive defenses. LSU has the fifth-ranked total defense and the Vols are 12th. LSU also ranks No. 1 in the nation in sacks with 40 while Tennessee is No. 2 with 39. The Vols are No. 9 in tackles for loss and the Tigers are No. 11.

Princewill Umanmielen is tops for LSU and tied for No. 8 nationally in sacks with 9.5. Tyree Weathersby, who sustained a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago, is Tennessee’s leader with 7.0 sacks. The Vols’ top active producer is Xavier Gilliam with 6.0.

The Vols are also seventh nationally in points allowed (14.3 per game) while LSU is 17th (18.1).

Top Tennessee receiver Mike Matthews was lost for the season with a knee injury in last week’s victory over Texas A&M. That critical absence brings the number of key players in the Vols’ lineup who have missed significant time to 10.

The night before the team departed for College Station, backup running back Daune Morris suffered a broken leg in a car crash. Edge rusher Weathersby (knee) was hurt in the Kentucky game.

Other starters lost earlier in the season included left guard Wendell Moe (knee), safety Endrees Farooq (knee) and tight end Ethan Davis (knee).

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt leads the SEC with 279.7 passing yards a game. He has also thrown an SEC-high 12 interceptions along with 19 touchdowns. Leavitt was a hot commodity in the transfer portal after last season. When he left Arizona State, Leavitt visited Kentucky, Tennessee and Miami. After his Tennessee visit, Kiffin met Leavitt in the Knoxville airport before he went to Miami. The deal was sealed when Leavitt returned from Miami.