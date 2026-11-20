An analysis in the website STATELINE focused on debate between political experts and activists over the midterms. At issue, is whether wins by Democrats in conservative leaning states, like Alabama, represent a “sea change” or are a sign of what’s to come—or not.

STATELINE reports many experts remain skeptical that states such as Alabama or Mississippi are on a path to become neighboring Georgia, which is now a solid battleground state where Democrats won every statewide race on the ballot this year. They see midterm results as not an embrace of Democrats so much as a negative referendum on Trump.

Alabama U.S. House member Shomari Figures won what was considered a stunning re-election after his district was redrawn to favor conservative voters. GOP lawmakers proceeded with the new map following the SCOTUS decision in Louisiana versus Calais. On the flip side of that coin, former Republican U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville defeated Doug Jones for Alabama Governor.

“I know Democrats get excited in places like Alabama and Louisiana and Mississippi when Democrats win elections,” said David Hughes told STATELINE. He’s a political science associate professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette who studies the politics of the American South. Voters were primarily motivated by anger over issues including high costs, the Iran war and congressional redistricting, he said.

“It’s interesting, but it’s largely a fluke and there will be a reversion to the mean.”

Southern Democrats are looking at wins, and close losses, as glimmers of hope. They point to Democrat Scott Colom’s in Mississippi, where he beat GOP incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith on a razor-thin margin to become the first Black senator from the state since the Civil War.

STATELINE reports how Democrats see the results in surprisingly close Governor’s races in Tennessee and Florida Republicans edged out wins with one or two percentage points over the Democrats. Anneshia Hardy, a voting rights activist in Alabama who studies Southern politics says none of that means the Deep South has suddenly become a different place.

“But it does mean that we need to pay closer attention to what’s happening beneath the statewide results,” she said. “The political landscape is not nearly as static as our electoral map suggests.

STATELINE is a nonprofit news website covering U.S. state policies, politics, and cross-state trends. It is part of States Newsroom, a state-focused nonprofit news network.