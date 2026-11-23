The non-profit policy group Alabama Arise is taking aim at a possible change in the food assistance program known as SNAP. The USDA may end a policy known as broad-based categorical eligibility. BBCE allows states to give SNAP benefits to people earning more than the federal poverty level. The USDA is taking public comments between now and early December on possibly ending BBCE. Alabama Arise says the change would put more state residents at risk of going hungry. Alabama already faces the possibility of paying for more of its SNAP benefits due to the so called Big, Beautiful bill.

Proponents of the change at the USDA say it could save the federal government roughly $45 billion over the next five years. However, the department has also estimated that the proposed change would prompt close to 20% percent of SNAP beneficiaries, or 6.3 million individuals, to lose access to the program within the rule’s first year in effect. Around seven hundred thousand Alabamians use SNAP to avoid going hungry.

This isn’t the only challenge to SNAP benefits in Alabama, as reported by APR.

The USDA’s Food Assistance Administration says almost every U.S. state will get a cost of living increase starting October. For Alabama, that means a family of four on SNAP wlll get a twenty nine dollar monthly increase, just before the mid-term elections. Hawaii is the only state not getting the hike. Things may change in 2027. Congress is requiring states with a SNAP error rate of over six percent to pay more for their benefits. Alabama reportedly has a nine and a half percent error rate. If that doesn’t change, the state may have shoulder more of the burden of SNAP.

Arise Hunger says the proposed rule would have huge implications for state residents impacted by higher grcoery prices, or so called “food deserts” where access to fresh fruits and vegetable is an issue. Critics of the change say it could create substantial shifts in SNAP eligibility brought about by the “One Big Beautiful Bill” passed on capitol hill.

